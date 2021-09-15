Zimbabwe: President Expected to Attend Cop26

15 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa is expected to attend the Conference of Parties (COP 26) meeting in the United Kingdom where he will lead a Zimbabwean delegation and present the country's mitigation measures and adaptation actions against climate change.

This comes as Zimbabwe has done a lot more in carbon sinking through the various afforestation and reforestation programmes, conservation agriculture (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) and emitting less on its growth trajectory towards Vision 2030.

Addressing journalists during the post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the implementation of renewable energy projects in the country and use of more efficient low emission technologies in thermal power plants also reflected Government's commitment towards reduction in emissions.

"The nation is informed that, Zimbabwe is a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), whose major objective is the stabilisation of greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

"These gases contribute to climate change. This objective is being fulfilled through the Paris Agreement of 2015 on climate change, which mandates all countries to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs," she said.

Each country is required to set itself targets on how it will reduce emissions. The targets will be reviewed every five years.

"The major thrust of developing Low Emission Development(LED) Strategies by UNFCCC member countries is to shift from the traditional fossil fuel-based development to greener and sustainable pathways, including enhanced use of renewable energy, and the adoption of green industries and climate smart agriculture."

Cabinet also received and approved the proposed NDC presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

