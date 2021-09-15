South Africa: General Feroz Khan's Business Interests and Unlawful Secret Service Account Sign-Offs Are Indeed a Matter of Grave Public Concern

14 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
editorial By Daily Maverick

Public confidence in the SAPS, already at rock bottom, is further eroded when SAPS employees, especially wealthy businessmen, are held to a different standard than we expect from other public servants and officials.

In Daily Maverick today you will find a legal letter penned to Daily Maverick on behalf of Major-General Feroz Khan, current occupant of the crucial position of head of SAPS Counter and Security Intelligence. We firmly believe it accurately depicts the situation as it was then, and as it currently stands now.

We suggest you click on the legal letter, take some mental notes and then return to chart a course through the issues in question.

We frame these here as:

One of the most senior SAPS bosses is an active director of six businesses worth millions;

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and National Commissioner Khehla Sitole have exchanged correspondence with specific regard to Khan's appointment as acting head of the Crime Intelligence (CI) Division between December 2020 and February 2021; and

Khan was exonerated by an SAPS internal inquiry.

Khan, through his attorney Ian Levitt, claims our headline "Millionaire top cop at centre of feud between police minister and national commissioner" was "unfair and misleading"....

