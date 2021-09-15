Zimbabwe: Local Designer Zarguesia Readies for Paris Fashion Week

Senior Arts Reporter

Local designer Ishamel Tsakatsa, affectionately known as Zarguesia in the fashion world, is ready for the Paris Fashion Week scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

Zarguesia becomes the first Zimbabwean designer to take part at the prestigious show which has seen prominent designers of such brands as Louis Vutton, Celine, Saint Laurent, Channel, Gucci and Dolce and Gabbana taking part.

The event will begin on September 27 and ends on October 5 and will see Zarguesia showcasing some of the local designs at different venues in Paris.

In an interview with The Herald, Zarguesia said all was set for the show as he was putting finishing touches to the designs.

"I will be leaving on 23 September and I can say everything is now taking shape, finishing the dresses and garments.

"I can say it is a dream come true and to date I still ask myself: Is it me? The only word to describe all this is, wow."

Asked how he got to take part in the fashion show, Zarguesia said he was linked through a friend.

"I was scouted by an international fashion agency, Fabusse, who submitted my portfolio and l was one of the few to be hand-picked amongst thousands of other talented designers," he said.

"I am excited as I am flying to Paris for the first time. I hope to bring new skills that I will also impact on my other fellow designers. I am going to be showcasing to live audiences and models strutting the ramp."

Zarguesia said he was going to represent the country well with his creativity.

"My focus on my designs will be on taking the melting pot of the evolving African fashion art, creativity and culture.

"I want to set the agenda, put Zimbabwe on the global fashion map and take it to dizzy heights. I hope to drive economic development and attract global attention to Zimbabwe's creative clothing and manufacturing industry. I think my designs are unique."

He said the name Zarguesia was inspired by the reference to the beauty of God.

"The brand is a romanticism of royalty and an allure of opulence, elegance and excellence," he said.

"My role model is Jesus Christ. He was a man that made humanity understand that all things are possible by walking on water and resurrecting from the dead."

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has affected business in general, Zarguesia said to him the lockdown period was a blessing in disguise as he managed to focus more on creativity.

He had accumulated stock and was waiting for clients to buy and rock on the red carpet. "It was not business as usual," said Zarguesia.

"Definitely, it has been quite challenging, but I am grateful to God for my loyal clientele that has been keeping us afloat and busy with work amidst this global pandemic.

"The challenge with fashion is that it is seasonal and now we have some of the designs which are yet to be worn."

Zarguesia has worked with socialites, business moguls, models and celebrities who included Zodwa Mkandla, Zari Hassan, Pokello Nare, Mbo Mahocs, MisRed, Samantha Tshuma, Lillian Madyara, Tarry Phineas, Jeffrey Ziegler, Everton Mlalazi, Craig Zoowie, Tehn Diamond and Mikey Chindiya.