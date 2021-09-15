Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Guns for Landslide Win in 2023 Elections

ZANU PF is poised to win the 2023 elections resoundingly after attracting millions of new members in little over a year due to people-oriented policies and development projects.

The ruling party is targeting to mobilise five million votes by 2023. Already the party has registered three million members and the list continues to grow daily.

After a whirlwind tour of the country's 10 provinces, Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi declared at his last leg of meetings with the party's Harare structures that the ruling party is raring to go.

"I am happy with what is taking place on the ground, but mobilisation is an ongoing exercise, it doesn't come to an end. Even when we go for elections, we will still be mobilising people. Many people will be coming to join the party. This is the last leg of my journey around all the provinces," he said.

VP Mohadi said during the closed-door meeting with the Harare executive several issues were discussed with emphasis on building the party.

"We discussed issues that affect our party and mapped the way forward on how we can possibly strengthen our party. We wanted to know about the restructuring exercise which is taking place at cells and branch level in Harare province".

With President Mnangagwa ticking all the boxes on the promises made in the 2018 harmonised elections, pollsters show that the ruling party will win the 2023 elections by a landslide.

Under Zanu PF's watch roads are being rehabilitated, dams in every province are under construction and hospitals are being built across districts.

"There is no one who is going for elections to lose. No. We don't go for elections to lose, but to win. So we are going to win," said VP Mohadi.

Turning to Harare Province, VP Mohadi said the party is expecting to reclaim a number of seats from the opposition party.

"Harare provincial interim chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa promised me that they are going to reclaim a number of seats in Harare urban. I am sure they can make it. I cannot give the exact seats, but we want to win them all," he said.

Cde Mohadi was accompanied by Zanu PF Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke, Secretary for Women's Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona, Secretary for War Veterans' wing Cde Douglas Mahiya, acting deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau, Deputy Secretary Commissariat Cde Omega Hungwe.