South Africa: Huawei Expands STEM Learning in SA

Durban — HUAWEI has recommitted to promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in South Africa.

This past weekend, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor officially opened a newly-refurbished Science Laboratory and library at Siqongweni High School at Imbali Township in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The science laboratory has been built with the help of Huawei South Africa at a cost of approximately R500 000 (US$35 000).

Spawn Fan, Huawei South Africa Chief Executive Officer, said in South Africa, ICT technologies has played a prominent role in fighting the pandemic and continues to play a crucial role in the economic recovery process.

"Science and technology can empower young South Africans," Fan said.

However, the Huawei boss urged South Africa's youth to be equipped with the skills necessary to take advantage of the economic opportunities and compete both locally and internationally.

"That's why Huawei is investing in STEM-related infrastructure at all levels to grow innovation of local solutions for social problems," Fan added.

He said the laboratory at Siqongweni High School was at a micro-level.

"The learners here have just as much potential to be great scientists as anyone else," Fan said.

"Thanks to the science lab, they'll be in a much better space to achieve that potential. We are just proud to be part of this initiative and look forward to seeing continued success from Siqongweni High School."

Huawei runs a series of youth programmes which include training in new technologies like 5G, cloud and artificial intelligence, a bursary programme for postgraduates, an intern and graduate programme and the Huawei ICT Academy, which runs in more than 50 universities and colleges around South Africa.