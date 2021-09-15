Tunisia: MEDIBAT Next October 6-9 in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — The 16th Mediterranean building exhibition MEDIBAT, a biennial event.organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sfax (French: CCIS), will take place on October 6-9 after a coronavirus-induced delay .

The event will be attended by twenty countries, including Libya and Cameroon - guests of honour- Algeria, Sudan, the DR of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Gabon, Nigeria , Kenya, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and Venezuela.

A series of events are on the agenda, mainly a business forum, a scientific forum, an entrepreneurship forum, debates, a village dedicated to innovation and a major event to mark the 30th anniversary of the fair.

Tunisian-Libyan partnership projects and Libya's recontruction is the theme of a day that will be dedicated to guest of honour Libya.