Tunisia: Coronavirus - Medenine Sees 8 More Deaths and 108 New Infections in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight COVID patients, two of them under fifty, died during in the governorate of Medenine in the last 48 hours. This takes the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,100 in the region.

108 more infection cases have also been detected, bringing overall COVID-19 cases in the region to 31,943, including 30,066 recoveries, since the spread of the virus.

Among the new positive cases, 28 cases were detected in Medenine South, 23 in Zarzis, 19 in North Medenine, 14 in Djerba Houmt Souk, 11 in Sidi Makhlouf and 5 in Midoun, director of preventive health in Medenine, Zayd Al-Anz told TAP.