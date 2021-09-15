Tunisia: Coronavirus - Medenine Sees 8 More Deaths and 108 New Infections in 48 Hours

14 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight COVID patients, two of them under fifty, died during in the governorate of Medenine in the last 48 hours. This takes the number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,100 in the region.

108 more infection cases have also been detected, bringing overall COVID-19 cases in the region to 31,943, including 30,066 recoveries, since the spread of the virus.

Among the new positive cases, 28 cases were detected in Medenine South, 23 in Zarzis, 19 in North Medenine, 14 in Djerba Houmt Souk, 11 in Sidi Makhlouf and 5 in Midoun, director of preventive health in Medenine, Zayd Al-Anz told TAP.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X