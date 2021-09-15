Tunisia: Epidemiological Indicators Positive - Director General of Health

14 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Epidemiological indicators are positive, said Director General of Health Faycel Ben Salah. The bed occupancy rate in ICUs dropped (65%) as well as the number of patients under life support (50%). Likewise, the positivity rate fell to 15%.

The official urged citizens to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 which claimed over 24,000 lives so far in Tunisia. The Health Ministry is eying a higher vaccination rate for the over-40s.

The scientific committee to fight the coronavirus will meet next Tuesday to consider the state of affairs at a time when the immunisation drive is gathering pace.

