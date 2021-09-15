Tunisia: Siliana-Covid-19 - 3 Deaths, 18 More Positive Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Siliana has recorded three additional deaths as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing to 523 the total number of deaths related to the epidemic in the region, said an updated report published Tuesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

The region has also experienced 18 new cases of infection by the Coronavirus, bringing to 15,311 the number of infected since the outbreak of the virus.

The new positive cases were discovered in Siliana (6 cases), Makther (4 cases), Bou Arada (3 cases), Krib (2 cases) and Bargou (2 cases).

According to the same source, 13 COVID patients are currently admitted to the Regional Hospital of Siliana and 24 other cases are receiving care in local hospitals in the governorate.