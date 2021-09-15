Gambia: Fortune FC Arrive in Setif for Crunch CAF Champions League Second-Leg Clash

Fortune FC on Sunday arrived in Setif, Algeria for their crunch 2021-2022 CAF Champions League preliminary round second-league clash with ES Setif slated for this weekend.

Petroleum boys, Fortune FC thrashed ES Setif 3-0 in the first-leg encounter of the continent's elite football club competition played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Fortune FC require a draw to progress to the next round of the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League following their convincing 3-0 victory over ES Setif in the first-leg.

ES Setif need to beat Fortune FC 4-0 without the Petroleum boys replying to sail to the next round of the continent's annual football club competition after losing to Fortune FC 3-0 in the first-leg.