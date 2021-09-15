Gambia: FJT, OJ Call Support for Barrow Re-Election

APRC Interim Leader Fabakary Tombong Jatta, widely called FTJ and veteran politician Omar Jallow alias OJ, have called on Gambians to support President Adama Barrow's re-election in December.

Both politicians FJT and OJ whose parties formed an alliance with President Adama Barrow's NPP were speaking at NPP and APRC mega rally in Banjul on Saturday.

Mr. Jatta said: "Now that we have all come together, NPP, APRC and all the other parties, you (supporters) are the workers. You should unite and work on just one goal: to return President Adama Barrow to the State House."

Mr. Jatta insisted anyone who loves The Gambia must support President Adama Barrow.

"Anyone who loves Gambia, who is not into his selfish interest, should support President Adama Barrow. We thank God for making this (alliance) happen. Also we thank the people who made efforts that made us witness today," he said.

For his part, the veteran politician Omar Jallow offered his view of the political marriage between NPP and APRC, saying it is an act of unity.

Mr. Jallow, who is a victim of former President Yahya Jammeh's 22 years rule stated: "I want to speak on the hardship they are trying to incite in The Gambia by saying NPP and APRC should not come together. Anyone who is not a Christian is a Muslim and if you are against unity and peace and forgiveness, you're not a Muslim.

In politics, we should have peace. Religion is more important than politics but Christians and Muslims are living together in peace. So why is this talk [of NPP should not allow alliance with APRC]?"

OJ thanked President Barrow for setting up the TRRC for truth, reconciliation and reparations.

"The TRRC was for the truth to be known, reconciliation and reparations. You think someone who doesn't want peace will do that?" Mr. Jallow asked.