Gambia: Banjul Sports Committee Invites Teams to Pre-Nawetan Meeting, Balloting Today

Banjul Sports Committee (BSC) is inviting teams to its annual pre-nawetan meeting and balloting today, Tuesday at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium at 5 pm following the completion of the qualifiers.

The aim of the yearly pre 'nawetan' meeting is to discuss the 2021 Banjul wet season biggest football showpiece.

Red Tigers FC, Oneness FC, Happy Corner FC, Athletico FC and Rapid Wien FC all secured qualification to the 2021 Banjul nawetan after winning their qualifier matches.

Meanwhile, Banjul Sports Committee (BSC) is wishing all teams a peaceful and successful nawetan season.