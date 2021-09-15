Gambia: Banjul Sports Committee Invites Teams to Pre-Nawetan Meeting, Balloting Today

14 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Banjul Sports Committee (BSC) is inviting teams to its annual pre-nawetan meeting and balloting today, Tuesday at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium at 5 pm following the completion of the qualifiers.

The aim of the yearly pre 'nawetan' meeting is to discuss the 2021 Banjul wet season biggest football showpiece.

Red Tigers FC, Oneness FC, Happy Corner FC, Athletico FC and Rapid Wien FC all secured qualification to the 2021 Banjul nawetan after winning their qualifier matches.

Meanwhile, Banjul Sports Committee (BSC) is wishing all teams a peaceful and successful nawetan season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X