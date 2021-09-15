Gambia: GFF Prexy Appointed Into FIFA Players' Tribunal

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced that its President Lamin Kabba Bajo has been appointed into the FIFA Players' Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal.

Mr. Bajo is appointed into the Committee as a member for the next four years beginning October 2021 to September 2025.

His appointment into the committee was made by the Bureau of the FIFA Council, the highest decision-making body in world football.

"Your appointment will start on 1 October2021 and is for four years in accordance with the FIFA Statutes. We sincerely congratulate you on this appointment.

We wish you great success and fulfillment in this role at FIFA and look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Dr Emilio García Silvero the FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer wrote to Mr. Bajo in his appointment letter.

Mr. Bajo was a member of the FIFA Players Status Committee which has now been broken into three different chambers and named the FIFA Football Tribunal.

The Tribunal, as per Article 54 of the FIFA Statutes, shall pass decisions relating to football-related disputes and regulatory applications.

The three Chambers are: the Dispute Resolution Chamber; the Players' Status Chamber; and the Agents Chamber.

The Players' Status Chamber (PSC), which Mr. Bajo is a member of, sets up and monitors compliance with the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and determines the status of players for various FIFA competitions.

Source-GFF