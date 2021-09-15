Gambia: 'Link Between Conde Ans Jammeh Must Be Investigated'

Human rights advocates and prominent activists are calling on both ECOWAS and the current administrators in Guinea Conakry to "thoroughly investigate the link between deposed Guinean leader, Alpha Conde and exiled Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh in accordance with the African Union (AU) and ECOWAS Charters".

Right groups accused both men of "human rights violation, violence and extortion." They also contacted the International Criminal Court (ICC) for intervention.

The urgent calls for justice comes on the heels of the controversy surrounding the scandalous relationship between the two former leaders who vowed to stay in power at all cost.

Unlike the former Gambian dictator who was forcefully removed from power by an ECOWAS military contingent for refusing to step down and allow incumbent President Barrow to be inaugurated, Conde was overthrown from power by his own personal guards.

Conde's removal also witnesses a previous contentious and unpopular third term that resulted in the killing of dozen protesters. He is currently under military custody.

The former President and pal of Yahya Jammeh told the European media that he personally intervened to support his friend gain exile and protection in Equatorial Guinea. However, he later denounced the overstaying of power by despots and noted: "Africa is no longer a Trade Union of Head of States protecting each other anyhow... ".

Oumar Diallo, one of the activists living in Europe and known to this correspondent told The Point: "The controversial link involving cash and abuse between Yahya and Conde is known here and across the world. In the interest of our two brotherly nations (The Gambia and Guinea), it must be investigated. Dictatorship cannot continue to reign... Such belligerence has disrupted our living standards... "

Diallo, who was equally vocal during the reign of former coup leader Captain Dadis Camara, also emphasised that "reconciliation cannot be accepted in the absence of true justice" He noted that "those calling for reconciliation without justice are merely protecting the perpetrators. They are equally culpable".

Already there are reports that Yahya Jammeh's contacts in Conakry who met high ranking officials negotiating for his return to his native Gambia, also attempted to flee the country. However, one of them was reportedly captured with hundreds of thousands of Euros.

The opposition accused former President Conde of "widespread corruption and violent human rights abuses over the years". Until his arrest and subsequent detention, several rights activists, members of the opposition and journalists languished in jail. Most of them have never been charged with any crime.

Cojedev, an anti-violence organisation in Guinea also denounced the rights violation suffered by the people of Guinea and demanded that all political prisoners be allowed to return to their families without further delay.

Mamady Doumbouya, leader of the Special Forces, who led the coup has directed that all political detainees be released. Already some of the prisoners are liberated.