Gambia: Jarju Continues Impressive Form for Cholet

Gambian striker Yankuba Jarju has continued his impressive form for his French club Cholet after scoring a brace during their 4-2 home win over Concarneau in their week-6 fixtures of the French Championnat National (Third Division League) played at the Stade Omnisports Jean Bouin on Friday.

The 25-year-old scored his side's third and fourth goals in the 77 and 90+1 minutes of the game, after Yassin Fortune and Tony Njike's goals in the 15 and 45+2 minutes respectively.

Landry Nomel Tom Renaud scored the only two goals for Concarneau in the 18 and 46 minutes.

The goal was the third in the league by the Gambian international striker after five games.

The victory has moved Cholet to 11th position with 7 points, while Concarneau sit 4th position with 11 points after six matches.