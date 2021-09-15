Gambia: Aren't They Being Ungrateful to President Adama Barrow?

opinion

Once upon a time, there lived a leader in the Gambia who allegedly tormented and caused the split of many families for over two decades. Life became very challenging for many due to fear of terror and uncertainty. When one goes to work or a loved one goes to work, one is never at ease for being arrested or sent to jail or simply disappear without a trace. Such was the situation in this tiny west African country.

Some of the victims of his terror include Lawyer Ousainou ANM Darboe - The Secretary-General of the United Democratic Party (UDP) who was thrown in jail at some point for taking part in a protest aimed at knowing the whereabout of Solo Sandeng. He was arrested for leading a protest calling for electoral reforms with more than 20 other demonstrators and bystanders by his forces on 14th April 2016.

On the 30th October 2016, the turning point towards the new Gambia, the then "unknown" Adama Barrow was nominated by the UDP to represent them in a battle of seven opposition political aspirants that will secure him a grand ticket to wrestle against Yaya Jammeh on the 1st December 2016 presidential election.

It was on Friday on the 1st of December 2016, when Alieu Momar Njie blew the whistle and declared Adama Barrow, the opposition coalition candidate winner of the presidential polls. While the victory celebrations were ongoing Adama Barrow freed Ousainou Darboe along with 18 other detainees on bail. The happy Darboe couldn't keep his happiness as he spent long nights behind bars at the Mile 2 Central Prison. He went further to equate Barrow with Moses and threatened to drag any person who asked Barrow to relinquish power after the coalition agreed 3 years term.

Unfortunately, after giving us Barrow and all the efforts he has done for them, they are still busy throwing stones at him. This has raised many doubts for many to ask what exactly do they want?

Michael Short once said "some things transcend politics and policy and the lust for power. Truth, honesty, integrity, decency, and fairness are immutable values. They are the ethical substance of life. They ought to be cherished. To sell them out is to sell one's soul"

One is forced to ask- Is UDP grateful to Dr Barrow who freed their leader and follow ALL his wishes including reneging on the coalition agreement? What does UDP stand for? In such a country as The Gambia, the politicians are flip-flopping as the lottery numbers!