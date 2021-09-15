Gambia: CRR Youth Crisis Resolved

After weeks of intense campaign and Social media brewing by the youths of CRR, the crisis has been amicably resolved.

This happens following the youth leaders (District Youth Chairpersons and some executive members RYC) expressing their dissatisfaction with the elected Regional Chairperson on how he was handling matters at the regional level.

Abdou J. Ceesay, Vice Chairperson for CRR Youth Committee; eleven District Youth Chairpersons of CRR and two executive members signed a petition against the Regional Youth Chairpersons Ebrima Sanyang, demanding his resignation.

National Youth Council (NYC) was written to by the petitioners so that this intractable quagmire can be resolved once and for all.

A team from NYC including the Deputy Executive Director, The Chairman and the Regional Chairperson left Kanifing to meet these aggrieved youths at the Island Town of CRR in Janjanbureh.

In attendance were the Regional Youth Coordinators of CRR.

After what was described as a marathon yet fruitful meeting, and having heard testimonies from both sides, it was found out that the Chairman fall short of his responsibilities.

The Chairman of CRR Youth Committee, Mr .Sanyang apologised for his actions and promised to work for hand in glove with his Committee as well as the District Chairpersons.

Mr. Sanyang also promised to be transparent to the youths that he represents at the council.

The aggrieved persons have now laid down their ballistic and promised to bury the hatchet once and for all.

The delegates from NYC expressed gratitude to the youths of CRR for their high sense of maturity during the turmoil! Meeting ended with both parties promising to turn a new leaf.

Meanwhile, national training of trainers on youth participation in electoral processes ended a five-day training brought together twenty-five youths from different youth organisations across the African continent.

The officials of the training thanked National Youth Council (NYC) for coming up with such a vital initiative.

The Chairman of the Councillor, Mr Ousman Fatty said that the Gambian youth are full of talent and peaceful.

He used the opportunity to thank Gambian Youths for their continuous maturity. He however advised them not to be allowed to be used by politicians.

Many participants are of the view that the training is one of the most important training they have ever attended. Many cited that the composition of the trainers and the manuals provided are apt.

The trainers expressed gratitude to National Youth Council (NYC) and government of the Gambia for the solidarity.

