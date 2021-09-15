Gambia: Deggo Sail to Essau Nawetan Quarter-Finals

Deggo FC of Essau on Saturday beat Sameh FC by a goal to nil in their round of 16 encounter played at Essau Lower Basic School Football Ground to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Essau Youth and Sports Committee 'nawetan' competition.

Omar Camara alias Gaalie scored the only goal of the game for Deggo FC in the 23rd minute.

Last season league winner Jalikassa FC of Kanuma on Sunday comfortably beat Mbankam United 4-nil to also sail to quarter-finals of the league competition. Lamin Bargie scored a hat-trick in the 23, 36, and 38 minutes while Essa Jammeh sealed the victory for Jalikassa FC in the 67th minutes. Jammeh's goal was his fifth of the tournament.

Dodou Manneh of Mbankam United was sent off for a second yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Medina 2 will take on Jambarr FC today, Tuesday 14th September 2021 at the same football ground.

Thirty-two teams within Lower and Upper Niumi registered for the competition.

According to the committee, league winner will go home with forty thousand dalasi while runners up will pocket home thirty thousand dalasi.

Knockout winner will receive thirty thousand dalasi while runners up will collect twenty-five thousand dalasi.

The committee said the tournament has no sponsors and therefore appealed to all football lovers to support the competition as they are promoting grassroots football.

They also appealed to all teams and fans to be ambassadors of the ground.