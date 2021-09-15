Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Style

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) commemorated their 10th Anniversary in a colorful celebration of Zimbabwean excellence at a fully packed Mayfair Hotel in London on Saturday night.
The ZororoPhumulani ZAA UK Edition rolled out the red carpet to welcome a full house of a diverse guestlist, with proceedings expertly marshalled by MC KudaZvinhu who was host on the night.
ZAA handed awards in different categories including honorary nods for football legend Bruce Grobbelaar, Sithule Tshuma, Charles Guvamatanga, Mike Tashaya, and others.
Money transfer and remittance giant WorldRemit partnered with ZAA to hand out the Education Impact Award to Mayda Mapondera, Linda Satimburwa, Makomborero UK, Nomsa Nekevane and Portia Kumalo.
The five were honoured for their immense contributions to make education and learning resources accessible to Zimbabweans in various initiatives.
"Education is one of the main pillars of development in communities and as WorldRemit, we are proud to be associated with such noble initiatives," said Daniella Treharne of WorldRemit.
"We recognize these five for the role they have played, mostly using their own resources to provide funding, learning materials and empowerment drives towards the education sector in Zimbabwe.
Their helping hand has reached many marginalized and underprivileged members of society over the years."
Student doctor and author of medical handbook, Mind the Gap, Malone Mukwende was a double winner in the Young Achiever Male and Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year categories.
Popular comedienne Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss snapped up the Zim-Based Influencer of the Year Award. The influencer recently made history by becoming the first socialite in Zimbabwe to reach 1 million followers on Facebook.
Entrepreneur Carol Nyakudya and businesswoman Olinda Chapel-Nkomo won awards for Entrepreneur of the Year and Community Champion (OC Foundation), respectively.
Songbird and Afropop star Valerie Sibanda (Valee Music) snapped up the People's Choice Award after an impressive year of rocking the airwaves.
Newly launched music online distribution service Distrohive powered the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, won jointly by Garry Mapanzure and S1mba, and Rachel Chinouriri in the male and female categories, respectively.
Mapanzure's expansive repertoire is backed by his diverse discography and is riding high after his latest dancehall single titled Zazvinoitwa. Songwriter and rapper S1mba has been earning plaudits including a Brit Award nomination for his monster hit song Rover.
The awards night was attended by various leading personalities from the business, diplomatic, entertainment, academic and sporting world.
ZAA continued their collaboration with global partner, funeral assurance company ZororoPhumulani, to make the milestone 10th anniversary a raging success.
ZAA is an international awards brand that recognizes, celebrates and honors high achievement within communities.
ZAA 2021 WINNERS
Business and Professional Awards
Business of the Year
Tengai Online
Female Entrepreneur
Carol Nyakudya
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Dexter Lasswell
Professional of the Year
Mara Tafadzwa Makoni
Innovator of the Year
Dee Mapasure
Restaurant Of the Year
Zim Braai
Community & Sports Awards
Community Organization
The Baobab Tree Trust
Community Champion
Olinda Chapel-Nkomo - OC Foundation
Female Sports Personality
Felistus Kangwa
Male Sports Personality of the Year
Marvelous Nakamba
Female Young Achiever
Petronella Kunzwa (Nella Grace)
Male Young Achiever
Malone Mukwende
Theo Chikomba
Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year
Malone Mukwende
Young Sports Person of the Year
Josh Masara
Ethan Kachosa
Sportsperson of the Year
Marvelous Nakamba
LIFESTYLE AWARDS
Out Standing Achievement in Fashion
Farai London
Zim-based Influencer
Madam Boss
Cultural Ambassador
Busi Mhlanga
People's Choice
Valee Music (Valerie Sibanda)
Media Outlet of the Year
Girl in Skies
Distrohive Outstanding Achievement in Music: Female
Rachel Chinouriri
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
Munashe Chirisa
Distrohive Outstanding Achievement in Music : Male
Garry Mapanzure
S1mba
Female Personality
Caroline Gundu
Male Personality
Tendai Mashiri