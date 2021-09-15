Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Style

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) commemorated their 10th Anniversary in a colorful celebration of Zimbabwean excellence at a fully packed Mayfair Hotel in London on Saturday night.

The ZororoPhumulani ZAA UK Edition rolled out the red carpet to welcome a full house of a diverse guestlist, with proceedings expertly marshalled by MC KudaZvinhu who was host on the night.

ZAA handed awards in different categories including honorary nods for football legend Bruce Grobbelaar, Sithule Tshuma, Charles Guvamatanga, Mike Tashaya, and others.

Money transfer and remittance giant WorldRemit partnered with ZAA to hand out the Education Impact Award to Mayda Mapondera, Linda Satimburwa, Makomborero UK, Nomsa Nekevane and Portia Kumalo.

The five were honoured for their immense contributions to make education and learning resources accessible to Zimbabweans in various initiatives.

"Education is one of the main pillars of development in communities and as WorldRemit, we are proud to be associated with such noble initiatives," said Daniella Treharne of WorldRemit.

"We recognize these five for the role they have played, mostly using their own resources to provide funding, learning materials and empowerment drives towards the education sector in Zimbabwe.

Their helping hand has reached many marginalized and underprivileged members of society over the years."

Student doctor and author of medical handbook, Mind the Gap, Malone Mukwende was a double winner in the Young Achiever Male and Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year categories.

Popular comedienne Tyra Chikocho, aka Madam Boss snapped up the Zim-Based Influencer of the Year Award. The influencer recently made history by becoming the first socialite in Zimbabwe to reach 1 million followers on Facebook.

Entrepreneur Carol Nyakudya and businesswoman Olinda Chapel-Nkomo won awards for Entrepreneur of the Year and Community Champion (OC Foundation), respectively.

Songbird and Afropop star Valerie Sibanda (Valee Music) snapped up the People's Choice Award after an impressive year of rocking the airwaves.

Newly launched music online distribution service Distrohive powered the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, won jointly by Garry Mapanzure and S1mba, and Rachel Chinouriri in the male and female categories, respectively.

Mapanzure's expansive repertoire is backed by his diverse discography and is riding high after his latest dancehall single titled Zazvinoitwa. Songwriter and rapper S1mba has been earning plaudits including a Brit Award nomination for his monster hit song Rover.

The awards night was attended by various leading personalities from the business, diplomatic, entertainment, academic and sporting world.

ZAA continued their collaboration with global partner, funeral assurance company ZororoPhumulani, to make the milestone 10th anniversary a raging success.

ZAA is an international awards brand that recognizes, celebrates and honors high achievement within communities.

ZAA 2021 WINNERS

Business and Professional Awards

Business of the Year

Tengai Online

Female Entrepreneur

Carol Nyakudya

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Dexter Lasswell

Professional of the Year

Mara Tafadzwa Makoni

Innovator of the Year

Dee Mapasure

Restaurant Of the Year

Zim Braai

Community & Sports Awards

Community Organization

The Baobab Tree Trust

Community Champion

Olinda Chapel-Nkomo - OC Foundation

Female Sports Personality

Felistus Kangwa

Male Sports Personality of the Year

Marvelous Nakamba

Female Young Achiever

Petronella Kunzwa (Nella Grace)

Male Young Achiever

Malone Mukwende

Theo Chikomba

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year

Malone Mukwende

Young Sports Person of the Year

Josh Masara

Ethan Kachosa

Sportsperson of the Year

Marvelous Nakamba

LIFESTYLE AWARDS

Out Standing Achievement in Fashion

Farai London

Zim-based Influencer

Madam Boss

Cultural Ambassador

Busi Mhlanga

People's Choice

Valee Music (Valerie Sibanda)

Media Outlet of the Year

Girl in Skies

Distrohive Outstanding Achievement in Music: Female

Rachel Chinouriri

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Munashe Chirisa

Distrohive Outstanding Achievement in Music : Male

Garry Mapanzure

S1mba

Female Personality

Caroline Gundu

Male Personality

Tendai Mashiri