Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Unvaccinated Workers, Defies High Court Order On Churches

GOVERNMENT has resolved to block its unvaccinated workforce from reporting for duty, a move have serious repercussions on schools which recently reopened with just 5% of teachers having been vaccinated.

This means the majority of teachers will not be allowed to go to work.

Information, minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the decision in a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare Tuesday.

Mutsvangwa also revealed that Cabinet resolved to maintain its decision now to allow unvaccinated congregants to attend church services, in defiance of a last week's High Court order stating that those not vaccinated against can now attend church services, with the police barred from arresting them.

"Pursuant to the previous announcement that all civil servants should be vaccinated cabinet further resolved that no unvaccinated civil servants will be allowed to come to work," Mutsvangwa said.

Since opening of schools, learning institutions have not been demanding vaccination certificates from teachers who are already unhappy with low salaries being paid by government.

Mutsvangwa said since opening of schools a total of 132 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in schools and the affected persons were under quarantine and management by the ministry of health.

Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had resolved that only vaccinated congregates are allowed to attend church and increased the permissible number at other public gatherings to 100.

Government said churches can now carry 50% of their usual capacity at any given day as long as their congregants were vaccinated.

"Whilst all other gatherings shall not exceed 100 persons, with regards to Churches, cabinet has resolved that only vaccinated congregants can attend and should be limited to 50 percent of the holding capacity of the church," Mutsvangwa said.

Some churches are big enough to accommodate 15 000 congregants and have now been given the greenlight to have 7 500 vaccinated congregants.

She said government also relaxed more COVID 19 measures, allowing all sporting activities to resume on the back of falling numbers of new infections and hospitalization.

"While cabinet previously allowed the resumption on low risk sport activities, it has further resolved that all sporting activities can resume. All sporting codes have been allowed to resume, operating between 0600-2000 hours," Mutsvangwa said.

Meanwhile government has said it will now have a robust response to drug abuse, as numbers of young people engaging in drug abuse continue to increase.