Sudan's RSF Seize Ammo in Red Sea State

14 September 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Suakin — The Red Sea Sector of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced the seizure of explosives in the Gaboul area, south of Suakin, which included 69 rounds for 82 mm B-10 recoilless rifles, as well as anti-aircraft ammunition and shells for use against armoured personnel carriers.

Red Sea state governor Abdallah Shangarai praised "the growing national role of the RSF in achieving security and stability and protecting the country's gains".

Lt Col Rami El Tayeb, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Red Sea Sector, said that "the seizure represents the force's readiness to address the security threats facing society".

Sudanese authorities have become increasingly vigilant regarding transport and trafficking in arms and ammunition. On September 4, a shipment of weapons and ammunition was seized by Sudanese customs authorities at Khartoum airport after it arrived aboard a civilian flight from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, amid initial fears that the weapons were intended for counterrevolutionaries loyal to the deposed Al Bashir regime.

The Ministry of the Interior later announced that the shipment had been released, after investigation established that the consignment was destined to a legitimate arms dealer.

