Sudan: Central Bank of Sudan - Trade Deficit Down By 25 Percent

14 September 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has announced the annual deficit in Sudan's Balance of Trade (BOT) (the difference between exports and imports) has been reduced by 25 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Sudan's BOT deficit was $2.50 billion in the corresponding period of last year. In a statement, Monday, the CBoS said that that the value of Sudanese exports rose 25.1 per cent on an annual basis to $2.53 billion, While imports rose 3.9 per cent to $4.16 billion during the period.

Over the past year, Sudan's international debt arrears has been cleared, and the World Bank and IMF cut the country's debt by $50 billion. In July the Paris Club creditors group agreed to cancel $14.1 billion in Sudanese debt, and to reschedule the terms of servicing a further $9.5 billion owed to the group.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X