The powerful Somali senator Muse Sudi has won reelection during Tuesday's election in Jowhar, the regional capital of Middle Shabelle.

Muse Sudi won 55 votes in the third round of the voting, defeating Ahmed Da'i, who got 43 votes, according to the election result announced by the poll body.

The election proceeded as the regional MPs are voting for 3 seats out of the 8 allocated to HirShabelle in the Somali senate.