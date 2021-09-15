Somalia: UN Says Attacks On Humanitarian Workers Fall in Somalia in Q2

Violent attacks on humanitarian workers operating in Somalia decreased in the first six months to June 30, or second quarter (Q2), compared to a similar period last year, the United Nations humanitarian agency said Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said no aid worker was killed or injured in the Q2 between April and June compared to the first quarter (Q1) that saw one humanitarian worker killed.

"No incidents resulting in the death, injury, detention or abduction of humanitarian workers were reported during Q2 whereas Q1 saw one humanitarian killed, four injured, one abducted and one detained," OCHA said in its latest humanitarian access report.

This is a significant decrease on last year, when in the first half of 2020 during which 11 humanitarian workers were killed, seven injured, 23 abducted and 14 were detained, OCHA said, adding the number of recorded access incidents in Q2 remained at a similar level to the previous quarter since 71 incidents with an impact on humanitarian operations were documented compared to 70 incidents in Q1.

During the Q2 reporting period, an 18 percent decrease in the number of reported access incidents was observed compared to the same period in 2020 during which 88 access incidents were reported.