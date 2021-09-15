Tunisia: MPs Decide to Resubmit Motion of No Confidence Against Speaker of Frozen ARP Rached Ghannouchi

14 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — MP Hatem Mensi said his parliamentary bloc (Reform) in the House of People's Representatives (ARP), whose activities are frozen, have decided in consultation with the Free Destourian Party (PDL) bloc to resubmit a motion of no confidence against from parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi "even symbolically.»

Members of the Reform (14 seats) and those of the PDL (16 seats) blocs have signed the motion, pending the signing of MPs from other parliamentary groups.

The motion must collect at least 109 signatures, he told TAP.

For his part, Hichem Ajbouni, leader of the Democratic Current party (Attayar), said the political bureau of his party is considering this new petition.

"After the suspension of parliamentary activity, it is no longer possible to do so within the framework of parliamentary blocs and the issue will be decided by the party's structures,» he pointed out.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X