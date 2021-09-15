Tunisia Preparing to Plant 2 Million Trees in Areas Most Affected By Wildfires

Tunis/Tunisia — The Directorate General of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries said Tuesday it is preparing to plant 2 million trees in areas most affected by wildfires in the summer of 2021.

It added that this campaign that will begin on the second Sunday of November 2021 and will run until March 2022 aims to support the national effort of reforestation and development of forest cover in Tunisia.

The Directorate General of Forestry has also reported that this action will be organised in a participatory manner across the Republic and with all components of civil society to plant trees in green spaces, gardens, parks and in all institutions, including educational and health.

The burnt forest areas had recorded an increase of 322% until August 20, 2021, compared to the same period of the year 2020, despite the decrease in the number of fires by 25%, according to statistics published by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) in its watch note of September 2021.

Indeed, 274 fires have been registered from the beginning of the year until 20 August 2021, representing an area of 9158.2 hectares (ha) of forests and scrubland burnt, against 365 fires (2169.423 ha), during the same period of 2020.

This is in addition to 14122.7 ha of forest and scrub burnt in closed military zones (from 20 June 2021 to 2 July 2021).

The burnt areas represent a total of 23,280 ha, i.e. 2.04% of the total forest area, considering that the forest area is 1,141,621 ha, in 2010.

The areas most affected by forest fires in Tunisia are mainly: Kasserine (13264.5 ha), then Jendouba (3363.2 ha).