African Volleyball Nations Championship - Two-Time Reigning Champions Tunisia Keep Title

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national volleyball team kept their title of African Nations Volleyball Champions, after defeating Cameroon's 3-1 (25-21, 25-21 and 25-16), at a final game played on Tuesday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

This is the third consecutive title won by the Eagles of Carthage and their 11th after those won in 1967, 1971, 1979, 1987, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2017, 2019. and 2021.

The national team had qualified for the final Monday, after beating Egypt 3-1 (25-19, 16-25, 25-14 and 25-21) while Cameroon eliminated Morocco by 3-2 (15/25-25/22-25/21-17/25-15/13).

Both teams have booked their ticket for the World Cup 2022 in Russia.

Previously, Egypt took the third place after securing a win over Morocco 3-1 (23/25-28/26-25/21-25/18) at a placement match.