Tunisia: Head of State Meets Law Professors

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed received Tuesday at the Palace of Carthage professors of constitutional law Sadok Belaïd, Mohamed Salah Ben Aïssa and Amine Mahfoudh.

The political situation in Tunisia and constitutional issues were discussed at this meeting, said a statement from the Presidency.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of forming a government, adding it is also necessary to have a vision about the policy to be pursued by this executive to serve the interest of the Tunisian people.

"We are not advocates of chaos or coups, he said, reaffirming his commitment to respect the rights and freedoms and to move forward on the path laid out by the will of a large part of Tunisians.

Saied also stressed that "the false violations referred to by some parties are only intended to harm the head of state who took the responsibility to save the state from the lobbies of corruption.»