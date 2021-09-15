Libya: Tunisia/Libya - Meeting Wednesday At Ras Jedir to Discuss Border Opening

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian-Libyan meeting on the reopening of land and air borders between the two countries will be held Wednesday at the border post of Ras Jedir in Ben Guerdane, Executive Director of the Tunisian-Libyan Cooperation Council, Saber Bouguerra said Tuesday evening.

In a statement to TAP, he added that officials from the Tunisian Ministries of Interior and Health and their Libyan counterparts will take part in this meeting. For Bouguerra "positive results would be expected" at this meeting.

The Libyan government last July 8 closer the border with Tunisia, due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Tunisia.

This decision drew strong criticism from Tunisians and blocked hundreds of people at the border crossing of Ras Jedir.

In mid-August, the government of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced the opening of the borders, but this decision has not been implemented, due to the refusal of the Tunisian side.

On September 9, Dbeibah made an official visit to Tunisia to ease tension between the two countries following reports of mutual accusations related to the issue of terrorism. Both sides have categorically denied these accusations.

Ras Jedir in Ben Guerdane and Dhiba in the governorate of Tataouine are the main border crossings between Tunisia and Libya. Their closure has led, on several times, to protests in both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad had stressed, Tuesday evening, that the temporary closure of the Tunisian-Libyan borders was part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.