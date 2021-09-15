Namibia: Fine Turnout At National Archery Schools Champs

THE sixth National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Namibia National Championships were held on 11 September at the Windhoek High School sport field, Vegkop.

Even after a year in which archery events had to be cancelled and many sport disciplines nearly came to a standstill, archery had a fantastic day.

A total of 136 archers from all over Namibia attended the event as every school could only send their top eight senior and top eight junior archers. To adhere to Covid regulations, two ranges had been set up with a maximum of 72 archers on the field at any time.

The four groups rotated in a round robin style and every archer shot two bull's eye and two 3D animal rounds. Initially, the whistles from the two ranges caught a few archers by surprise, but order was soon restored and all ran smoothly.

The day ended with a prize giving ceremony where the national, development and alumni teams were announced. They will compete at the first Virtual NASP® Africa Tournament on 11 and 12 December. These 48 archers will compete against South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe in an indoor shoot, to make it as fair as possible for all the archers.

Denzel Nanub of Community Hope School was the boys national champion, while Alyssa van Zijl of Pro-Ed Academy was the girls national champion.

Pro-Ed Academy just beat Community Hope School to the award for the top NASP school with 157 points to 156, while Moria Private School came third on 101.

Community Hope School won the senior champion team award, followed by Windhoek High School and Moria Private School, while Pro-Ed Academy won the junior champion team award followed by Moria Private School.

The award for the top performing boy went to Thomas Blaauw of Central Elite Archery Club, while the award for the top performing girl went to Alyssa van Zijl of Pro-Ed Academy.

The award for the most improved boy went to Shaun Tjihara of Community Hope School, while Danette Pretorius of Walvis Bay Private High School won the award for the most improved girl.

Namibia national team:

Burton Weakley, Jannie Booysen, Denzel Nanub, Damian Beukes, Thomas Blaauw, Delron Gaoseb, Dehan von Watzdorf, Jan Prinsloo, Caleb Beukes, Jean Cronje, Anderson Naimab, Alyssa van Zijl, De Wet van Niekerk, Charmain Nanus, Kyra Nghishekwa, Penny Campbell.

Namibia development team:

Mybri Schoonbee, Gabriel Mwiya, JC Wamback, Alexander Abrahams, Aurelio Gariseb, JP Kohne, Matthew de Jesus Jose, Michael de Waal, Connor Burmeister-Nel, Douw van der Walt, Wynand Olivier, David du Toit, Jane Ras, Belinda Cronje, Annere Wamback, Melissa De Jesus Jose.

Reserves: Wian van Zyl and Shauwn Hattingh.

Alumni team:

Christie Agenbach, Ronelle Raes, Anja von Watzdorf, Johan Raes, Avelino Jose, Christie van Niekerk, Carine Kruger, Ernst Kohne, Ankia van Zyl, Marius Louw, Douw Steyn, Floors Abrahams, Jasper Ras, Willem Lottering, Andila Jaarsak, Leonise Human.

Reserves: Antonie Horn, Willie van Zyl.