South Africa: Vodacom Embraces Solar In Energy Saving Drive

14 September 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — VODACOM has spent R8 million (US$563 944) on solar-powered sites as part of its energy and carbon management strategy and commitment to reducing impact on the environment.

The facilities by the South African-based company have been installed in Bloemfontein, Polokwane and Vereeniging.

These sites are in addition to a solar project installed at a base station controller site in Randburg, Gauteng, in May last year.

Collectively, the three new sites will generate approximately 127 MWh of energy on an annual basis, which will help to reduce the telco's carbon emissions and lower its electricity consumption.

"As the demand for digital services grows, we will need more energy to keep these services running," said Takalani Netshitenzhe, Executive Director of External Affairs at Vodacom South Africa.

"In anticipation of this growth, and despite the current economic challenges, we are investing in strategies to decrease our energy consumption while reducing the use carbon intensive sources of energy," Netshitenzhe said.

Netshitenzhe said by reducing carbon footprint, Vodacom's aim was to mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet.

"Solar-powered sites are just one of the innovative ways to introduce cleaner, more sustainable energy sources to keep our mobile networks running and our customers connected in an ever increasing digital society," the official said.

The solar projects are aligned with Vodacom's purpose-led journey, in which the company has committed to improve the lives of 100 million people and reduce its environmental impact in half by 2025.

