South Africa: Proteas Women Have Grown Into a Formidable Side With an Eye On Conquering the World

14 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa's women's cricket team have just sealed a first series win to date in the Caribbean after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over the West Indies. The sky's the limit for Hilton Moreeng's team, which boasts some of the best cricketers in the world.

"We will build a team nobody wants to play against."

Those were the words of Chelsea's German manager Thomas Tuchel after he took over the reins from a fired Frank Lampard at the English football club just under a year ago. Backed by the funds of the side's Russian billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, he has indeed turned Chelsea into a formidable side once more.

Proteas women's coach Hilton Moreeng is doing something similar with the national team.

However, unlike the bravado displayed by Tuchel, he is letting his side's success do the talking for him and his technical staff. Even over the constant chaos that erupts in Cricket South Africa's (CSA) boardroom.

The Proteas, currently touring the West Indies, secured their first series win in the Caribbean when they chased down 157 with 13.2 overs to spare. The win completed an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies women to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in...

