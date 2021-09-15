Gambia: Six-Months Tailoring Skills Project Launched in Talinding

The Talinding South Ward Development Committee in collaboration with the Ebou Mala's Children Charitable Foundation (EMCCF) on Saturday 11 September, 2021 launched a six-month tailoring skills project in Talinding.

The Councilor of Talinding South Ward, Karamo Ceesay, while expressing his profound gratitude to EMCCF for their collaboration with the Talinding South Ward Development Committee, said the project was timely and a good initiative as it would benefit the whole of Talinding.

He said the project would serve as a source of income and self-employment, saying the project is designed to train women in tailoring skills and help them establish their own tailoring business.

The initiative, dubbed the Sinderella project, is geared towards women empowerment.

"This project came through the partnership of Talinding South ward development Committee and Ebou Malas' Children charitable foundation based in the United Kingdom- it is a nonprofit humanitarian foundation charity, but it is dedicated to help alleviate the suffering of children and their families in Africa. Since our partnership in 2018, the foundation has been very supportive to the community of Talinding South, particularly in the areas of education, health, women and children empowerment," he said.

Mr. Ceesay said the foundation has donated Talinding South ward Development Committee with 40foot containers loaded with educational and health materials and many viable items.

"Through this partnership, we are able to reach many communities across the Gambia, to render help" he said.

Speaking earlier, the executive consultant of EMCCF, Robert Parkes, said the project aims to train Gambians to support them to be financially independent, whereby they will be able to establish their own business diligently. He noted that the project was funded by Ebou Mala and is targeting the women folk within the Country.

Fatouba Bah, the founder of Sinderella project, said the initiative was the first Sinderella in The Gambia, but it has been existing since 203 and was first launched in Russia in 203. She said in 208, it was also launched in Zambia.

Madam Bah said not all students who have graduated from senior secondary school have the opportunity to get to the university.

Lamin Sanyang, the director of services of KMC, said the event was paramount, saying the women empowerment component is in line with their strategic plan.

Sanyang said they are very committed and dedicated to support women and children in their advancement. He advised the students to be punctual and obedient so that they will be able to acquire skills.

Niyma, who spoke on behalf of the students, expressed delight to their parents who gave them the opportunity to learn skills for free. She also thanked Talinding and EMCCF for their efforts.

The Deputy Mayor of KMC, Binta Janneh, who represented the Mayor of KMC, and Lady Councilor, Bina Marong, both commended Sinderella and Ebou Mala's Charitable Foundation for taking the lead and funding the project