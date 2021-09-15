South Africa: Remembering Tozama Mkwakwi and Thandeka Vinjwa - 'Daughters of the Soil' Who Devoted Their Lives to Social Justice

14 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ngqabutho Mpofu

Both women were profound activists, leaders and mothers to many comrades in the struggle for the right to health.

Ngqabutho Mpofu is the Advocacy and Media Manager at the Treatment Action Campaign.

Often it is those in official leadership positions who are memorialised in newspapers obituaries. Leaders deemed "worthy" of remembrance. But importantly, we must also remember our community activists. Those leading the struggle on the ground. Those fighting for the rights of the people where it matters.

We must also celebrate, remember and memorialise these 'everyday people'. Our comrades who helped shape the society we want to live in and leave behind for future generations. Comrades who leave behind legacies that are as immovable as great baobab trees.

Comrades Thandeka Vinjwa and Tozama Mkwakwi are two such comrades that we are deeply shocked and saddened to lose too soon. Two forces from the Eastern Cape, these comrades have led campaigns to ensure access to HIV treatment, to fix the broken public healthcare system and the crises ravaging our local clinics. Their role in partnership with other comrades cannot be overstated. We remember them fondly below.

Remembering Comrade Tozama Mkwakwi, 7 February 1965 -- 10 August 2021

