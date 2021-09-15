South Africa: #Imagine50 - Another World Is Imaginable and Inevitable

editorial

Now is indeed a crucial time to review the state of our democracy, because the choices our governments make in the next decade, particularly in mitigating climate change, will determine the future of humanity. John Lennon's 'Imagine', which celebrated its 50th anniversary last week, should help us reset our compasses - if we are prepared to listen.

Last week marked two anniversaries that rather than making us reflect on times-past, should be considered to help reimagine times-present and future.

The first anniversary came on 9 September 2021. That day marked the 50th anniversary of the release of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's anthem, Imagine. Written in 1971, Imagine has become a global anti-war cry selling more than 21 million copies, lodged in billions of memories. It has captured humanity's imagination because of its simple elucidation of a set of values and ideals based on love, solidarity and mutuality (listen to and read about it here).

Its plaintive, melodic appeal to think differently evokes hope.

Last week it was made available in more than 100 languages (including Sesotho, Shona and Zulu) to celebrate its 50 years.

The second anniversary, 11 September 2021, marked 20 years since the terrorist attack on the...