Liberia: EPA Grounds Vessel With Hazardous Waste

14 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has grounded a vessel SSI DAUNTLESS reportedly carrying about 200 metric tons of potentially hazardous waste called Gypsum at the Port of Buchanan.

The material can be used in producing cement but can also be radioactive and if the activity (concentration) of the radionuclide is high can pose a very high health risk to the population near the disposal site.

The vessel which docked at the port on September 9, 2021, to lift ArcelorMittal ores from the port had arrived from Lome, Togo, and had written through its agent-Atlantic Marine Agency to dispose of the hazardous waste in Grand Bassa.

EPA in collaboration with its international counterparts had been tracking the vessel before its arrival in Buchanan. More details to come

