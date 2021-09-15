Liberia: JFI Director Wants Accused Police Officers Prosecuted

Justice Forum Liberia (JFL) executive director Maxson S. Kpakio decries an increased wave of police brutality in the country and calls on the Inspector General (IG) of Police Colonel Patrick Sudue to forward for prosecution three of his officers who are linked to the death of truck driver Alieu Sheriff.

Mr. Kpakio recalls that a week after the Minster of Justice Cllr. Frank Musa Dean ordered the re-arrest of Officers Samuel N. Borbor, Harris Monger, and Alexander Seaker, they are yet to be brought under the law, noting that the slow pace in processing the three accused police officers to court is tantamount to "justice delayed, justice denied."

The Ministry of Justice issued re-arrest order on August 31, 2021 after autopsy report on the remains of the deceased truck driver, puts the cause of death to injury sustained at the back of his head due to blunt force.

"Now that the autopsy report has established the cause of death is unnatural due to blunt force injury to the back of the head, we order the Inspector General of Police to re-arrest: Samuel N. Borbor, Harris Monger, and Alexander Seaker, process and forward them to court for prosecution", the ministry ordered recently.

The JFL director expresses serious concern that the Police Chief has not mustered the courage to forward the accused Police officers to face prosecution.

Mr. Kpakio terms the non-compliant posture as a slap in the face of the rule-of-law, by the head of an institution that is responsible to enforce the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says while the JFL applauds the Ministry of Justice for making public the autopsy report and subsequently ordering the re-arrest of the accused police officers, Minister Dean must ensure the Liberia National Police process and forward the three officers to court.

"While we appreciate the effort of the government, and accept the autopsy report, we are now calling on the judiciary brand of our government to play the card well and to fast track this case and bring closure to the family of the late Alieu Sheriff."

He maintains that speedy prosecution of the accused officers will serve as a deterrent against police brutality and unprofessional conduct, cautioning that delay by authority of the LNP to act accordingly has a propensity to fuel mob violence due to citizen's lack of trust in the justice system.

Mr. Kpakio expresses dismay that the LNP charged with the statutory function to protect lives and properties would engage in acts that clearly undermine the rule of law.

He urges Inspector General Sudue to exhibit an honorable posture by forwarding his men to court for their role in the death of the late Driver Alieu Sheriff.

Kpakio reiterates the urgent need to establish through an act of legislature an independent police-compliant commission to investigate police misconduct and recommend punitive measures aimed at curtailing the wave of police misconduct against peaceful citizens.

He explains said commission would serve as a safeguard against police

Misbehavior and claims the present Professional Standard Division of the Liberia National Police shield police officers caught in wrongdoings.