Liberia: Police Investigate Nta Driver's Injury At CDC HQ

Police in Monrovia says they are investigating an incident resulting in the injury of National Transit Authority (NTA) driver Jessie Baytuah at the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Headquarters in Congo Town on Saturday, 11 September 2021.

Liberia National Police (LNP) Spokesman Moses Cater confirmed the incident involving victim Bartuah on local broadcaster OK FM's live radio program Okay Morning Rush Tuesday morning, 14 September, but indicated that he could not state what caused the injury.

According to Carter, police are working to find out who did the act, and they are working to establish from a medical examination that is being carried out if a bullet or stone had caused the wound on victim Bartuah.

According to Carter, victim Baytuah got injured in the head when a group of CDCians gathered at the party headquarters to welcome CDC party chairman Mulbah K. Morlu from the United States of America.

He noted that victim Baytuah is undergoing treatment, and police are taking the investigation very seriously because Liberians are approaching a very critical election in 2023 and the police here will leave no stone unturned.

However, Carter said police have not invited anyone for questioning yet, but they are looking up to the public for anyone who has the information they can use.

Information gathered by this paper says victim Bartuah was one of the drivers on one of the assigned buses to go and receive Mr. Morlu from the airport.

When the buses arrived at CDC Headquarters, the information indicated that a huge confusion broke out among partisans over the alleged struggle for control and cash.

As the conflict intensified, the information said someone in the crowd allegedly fired bullets and one of them allegedly hit driver Bartuah's head.

In his reaction against the claim of a bullet wound, CDC Chairman Morlu termed the information as a lie, explaining through social media post on Tuesday that on Saturday night, contrary to the lies being told, there was no live bullet discharged at the CDC Headquarters, neither was there any internal disagreements nor quarrels.

He noted that such lies are no strangers to calculated deception designed to mislead, conjure and incite public opinion to advance a notorious cause, or perhaps, to undermine democratic governance and disrupt the peace.

Morlu noted that on the same Saturday, a group of bandits alleged to belong to the opposition Unity Party was spotted by witnesses leaving their party premises in Congo Town, allegedly stormed Congo Town Back-road intersection and began throwing stones at buses transporting their partisans.

He called on his partisans and the public to remain calm as the police conduct an independent investigation based on official complaints filed by the mighty Congress for Democratic Change.