Liberia: Fear in Monrovia

As residents discover woman dead

Fear has gripped residents in Monrovia after a woman was discovered dead on 17th Street, Sinkor, a suburb of the Liberian capital early Tuesday morning, 14 September 2021, days after another lady claimed to have survived an attempt by her kidnappers to slaughter her for ritualistic purposes.

Residents of the 17th Street, Sinkor community woke up to the horrible news of the discovery of an unidentified woman on the beachside of the community.

Some residents who gathered at the scene have told reporters that the lady was unknown in the community, saying they have never been in the area prior to her death.

They narrated that the deceased appeared to have been sexually harassed and killed in another community by the alleged perpetrators before bringing her corpse to Sinkor and dumping it on the beachside. There were bruises on the lady's lifeless body and blood was pouring out of it as well.

But James Pewe, a resident of the community, believed that the lack of police patrol in the area was responsible for the lady's death.

He also said residents of the community are not standing up to take action in helping to protect the community.

Blama Kenneh, a businessman in the area said the young lady's corpse was the second to have been discovered after a young mad person was also discovered in the nearby vicinity in recent months.

However the spokesman of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Moses Carter said the lady found dead was mentally ill.

The police spokesman told reporters that the deceased was sexually tempered with, and quoted family sources as saying that the lady left her home last week prior to the incident. He noted that police are investigating circumstances leading to her death.

Items found on the scene belonging to the lady included an empty bag, long sticks, and other lady materials.