Nigeria: Etiaba Remains Our Candidate - Action Alliance

Abuja — Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the national leadership of Action Alliance, AA, has again declared that Chief Ben Etiaba remains its candidate, and dismissed last Thursday's protest by some persons at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against Etiaba.

National Secretary of Action Alliance, Amb. Suleiman Abdulrasheed, told journalists at a parley in Abuja that the protest led by the expelled National Chairman of the party, Chief Kenneth Udeze, was in bad faith.

According to him, Chief Udeze had earlier been suspended in 2019 for various infringements of the party's constitution, adding that he was later expelled in 2020.

National Chairman of the party, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje had last week also dismissed Udeze's claim to the national chairmanship of the AA, saying he had long been suspended.

Earlier, Chief Etiaba lamented the situation in Anambra, saying the state is currently on life support.

He said: "Anambra is on the precipice. It is presently on a life support machine and needs to be resuscitated. Anambra needs a governor who understands that we are not where we are supposed to be. The state needs someone that can take us in a different trajectory of security, education, healthcare, agriculture and integrated infrastructure.

"All the candidates must be assessed based on their track records both in private and public service. I intend to offer a different deal to Anambra people and take us in a different direction. I will do things differently and we shall achieve different results."

"APGA, PDP and APC are in disarray. We are not here to disparage any party but AA is certainly in a better position to clinch the Governorship. We are running and we are certainly going to win because we are frustrated at the state of affairs in Anambra. We are frustrated that governance is now like rocket science in the state".

Etiaba added that he would fix all existing roads within his first year in office before initiating new ones, and establish a monorail that would turn Anambra into a one-town state.