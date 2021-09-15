South Africa: Being a Man Is Hard, but Being a Woman Who Feels Sorry for Men Is Harder

14 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Haji Mohamed Dawjee

If I were a man, I think it would be best to resort to the lifestyle of my ancestors and live in a cave, paint on walls and lose all ability of my Broca's area so that I had zero language ability whatsoever.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I am just going to say it and I will probably say it once and never again... I think. I realise that saying this is going to win me some foes and lose me some fans but who needs fans anyway, they just circulate dust and other bacteria that grow on you. One must never get comfortable with bacteria. The same way one must never get comfortable around men. I know that for a fact.

History has taught us that they cannot be trusted - and just to be clear, when women talk about men we already know "not all men". So please sir, keep it to yourself.

But I digress. What I really want to say, and hold on to your bloomers here, is that I kind of feel sorry for men. And now I will say it, not all men. But some...

Men have pushed me...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X