Nigeria: The Brief - Shekau's Rival Killed, Smuggling Jets, Rising Debt

Vicious ISWAP Leader, Al-Barnawi, Killed

Leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/vicious-iswap-leader-al-barnawi-killed">Abu Musab Al-Barnawi has been killed in Borno State</a>, Daily Trust learnt from many sources.

He was reportedly killed in the last week of August, this year. Al-Barnawi was the son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf who was also killed by security forces in 2009 when he launched a war against the Nigerian state.

Buhari Transmits Bills On Gun Control, Importation Of Explosives To Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted to the senate <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/buhari-transmits-bills-on-gun-control-importation-of-explosives-to-senate">two bills</a> that seek to control the proliferation of arms and regulate the importation and exportation of explosives in the country.

They are: the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021; and Explosives Bill 2021. Buhari transmitted the bill in two separate letters dated the 26th and 27th August 2021 and read during the commencement of plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.

Private Jets Used For Gold Smuggling - Minister

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, has said private jets are being used for gold smuggling in Nigeria.

Ogah stated this at the investigative hearing on <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/private-jets-used-for-gold-smuggling-minister">$9 billion annual loss</a> to illegal mining and smuggling of gold, organised by the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy.

How Nigerians' Love For Foreign Goods Is Killing The Naira

The Naira has continued to lose its value against the dollar - currently, it is N550 to the dollar. Some experts have blamed Nigerians' preference for imported goods to made in Nigeria products for some of the woes of the Naira.

Nigeria Daily takes a look at how this and the "dolarisation of the economy affect the value of the Naira. <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/podcast-how-nigerians-love-for-foreign-goods-is-killing-the-naira">Click the link</a> to listen to the podcast.

FG's Borrowing Spree Continues As Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.2tr

If Nigerians thought they had seen the last of the government's borrowing spree, they are wrong. As they read this, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve $4.054bn, €710m and $125m fresh external loans to fund projects captured under the 2018-2021 borrowing plan.

Since the President came into office in 2015, Nigeria's foreign <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/fgs-borrowing-spree-continues-as-buhari-seeks-fresh-n2-2tr">debt stock has risen by over 300 percent</a>, according to official records.

Outrage Over 'Missing' N345m In Kano Sharia Court

Reports of N345 million said to have gone missing from the accounts of the Kano State Sharia Court are generating outrage among people in the state with many worrying that the development may raise questions over those charged with upholding the sanctity of the Sharia legal system in the state.

The missing funds are said to belong to <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/outrage-over-missing-n345m-in-kano-sharia-court">heirs and heiresses</a> kept in the custody of the court before distribution to the rightful owners.

Before Making COVID-19 Vaccine Compulsory

There have been mixed reactions since the federal government announced plans to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for its workers. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the plan in Abuja at a recent meeting of the Health Commissioners' Forum with Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and health partners. He said once vaccines are available for everyone, the federal government would make vaccination compulsory for federal civil servants.

The SGF explained further that the country did not have sufficient vaccines at the moment, and will therefore, not institute mandatory COVID-19 vaccination immediately. <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/before-making-covid-19-vaccine-compulsory?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_21_2021_7_1_COPY_01)&mc_cid=0c25fa4f4a&mc_eid=UNIQID">Click the link</a> to read our editorial for today.

Prison Attack: 114 Escapees 'Recaptured In Kogi'

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said it has <a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/prison-break-114-escapees-recaptured-in-kogi?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_5_21_2021_7_1_COPY_01)&mc_cid=0c25fa4f4a&mc_eid=UNIQID">rearrested 114 inmates </a>who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, Kogi State.

Daily Trust reported that some gunmen had attacked the facility on Sunday night, where they freed over 200 inmates and killed a soldier and a police officer.