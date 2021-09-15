Nigeria: Terrorism Financing - Suspects Oppose Govt's Move for Further Remand

Forty-five suspects being held for alleged terrorism financing have asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss federal government's fresh application to further detain them.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation had on August 26, sought the extension of the 90 days remand of the detainees under Section 27 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013.

But counsel to the detainees, Ali Jamilu Esq, in an application of September 8, is contending that the federal government's application was not brought under remand proceedings of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015), 2015.

Meanwhile, the detainees have applied to consolidate the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed against the Attorney General of the Federation, the State Security Services (SSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over their continued detention for over 90 days as provided by law.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed has referred the federal government's application for extension of remand to the Chief Judge for reassignment, while slating Friday, September 17 to determine the bail application.

The Presidency and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) have announced the arrest of mainly Bureau De Change operators for allegedly facilitating the transfer of money to Boko Haram terrorists through some Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).