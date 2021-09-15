Rwanda: CAF Instructors' Course Underway in Kigali

The Federation of Rwandan Football Associations (FERWAFA) in partnership with the Confederation of African Football are holding a CAF Instructors' course which has attracted thirteen (13) local football coaches.

The 10 day course is being held at Sainte Famille Hotel for theoretical classes while practical applications will be taking place at Amahoro stadium and IPRC Kigali stadium concurrently until September, 22.

According to the statement from Ferwafa, the CAF Instructors' course has been organized with the aim of improving the capacity of local instructors and shape new ones who will be delivering different CAF Coaching Courses in line with the new CAF Convention which is a document that ensures the quality of coach education in Africa.

The FERWAFA Commissioner in charge of Technical and Development, Marie Edmond Nkusi commended CAF for allowing FERWAFA to organize a course of such magnitude.

"I want to express heartfelt appreciation to CAF for sanctioning this course to be held in Rwanda. We believe this course is going to expand your skills as coaches and instructors in line with FERWAFA's aim of fostering football in Rwanda through Football Education."

The course is being conducted under the guidance of Elite CAF Instructor, IZAK Stephanus Coetsee who believes the course will be of a great importance to the attendees.

"This is an instructors' development course which aims at developing skills of local instructors. The course will benefit every coach present here. My task is to impact them with the skills they need and asses and grade them at the end of the course to see how they can help Rwandan Football in the future."

He added that these instructors will in the future be able to deliver CAF Coaching license courses from D, C and B levels mostly and where deemed possible by CAF they will be delivering CAF A Coaching Courses locally.

The course has attracted the attention of some elite local coaches and instructors namely Antoine RUTSINDURA who holds an A CAF Coaching license, Innocent Seninga (A CAF), Sosthène Habimana (A CAF), Jimmy Mulisa (B CAF), Hamimu Bazirake (B CAF), Theonas Ndanguza (B CAF), Seraphine Umunyana (C CAF), Consolée Mukashema (C CAF), Marie Grace Nyinawumuntu (C CAF), Alain Mbabazi (C CAF), Pacifique Uwineza (C CAF), Jean Pierre Kwizera (C CAF) and Hassan Muhire (C CAF).

