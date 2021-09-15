South Africa: The Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 Have Now Opened Entries in the Nation Pride Award Category

Every year in September, South Africa celebrates the diversity of its heritage, cultures, values and customs, including all the diverse aspects of our long-standing traditions and everything else that makes us uniquely South African.

This annual celebration of our heritage is an effective way of introducing the nation to the importance of learning, protecting, and preserving its own identity. The month is also an opportunity to reinvigorate pride and patriotism, towards the diverse languages, races, religions, and institutions that have become entrenched in our cultural milieu.

In an effort to align with this national idea, the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 have opened entries for The Nation Pride Award, to support individuals and organisations who are working to instil a sense of national pride and patriotism in their communities. The purpose of this award is to reward and recognise initiatives that have used their platforms to build a sense of satisfaction and love for South Africa and its people.

One of Brand South Africa's primary goals is to create a positive, unifying image of South Africa. One that builds pride, promotes investment and tourism, helps grow new enterprises and increases job creation. Introducing the Nation Pride Award during September highlights the significance of this goal. Furthermore, the judges will be searching for social movements that are authentic and aligned with this mission.

"Nation pride is about celebrating our heritage, diversity, values and all the beautiful parts of what has brought us here as a nation. It's a reconciliation of the past, the present and our hope for the future. It is about actively taking ownership of project - let's build South Africa. The eligible winner of The Nation Pride Award embodies the spirit of ubuntu for which we are custodians as a nation," says Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards judge and world-renowned choreograph er Paul Modjadji.

As a result of their national identity, individuals and organisations wanting to enter this category must showcase a strong sense of pride in their South African heritage and citizenship through their social development initiatives.

For more information on how to nominate or enter The Nation Pride Award category for the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021, click here.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country's brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans - from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.