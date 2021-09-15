South Africa: KZN Killing Fields - Political Murders Surge As 2021 Local Elections Draw Near

analysis

There are fears that a drive-by shooting in Inanda is the start of more political killings ahead of local government elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

While the local government elections in 2011 and 2016 were conducted in a relatively peaceful atmosphere in most of South Africa, in KwaZulu-Natal the polls were accompanied by violence and killing of leaders and candidates.

The police recorded at least 33 political murders in the province between January 2016 and June 2017. They include Bongani Skhosana, Khanyisile Ngobese-Sibisi and Thembi Mbongo, all of whom were ANC councillor candidates who were gunned down just days before the 2016 local government elections.

Their faces were on the posters when the elections were held on 3 August 2016 and they won their wards "posthumously". But the Independent Electoral Commission had to hold by-elections on 7 November 2016 in Skhosana's Ward 1 in Umuziwabantu Local Municipality (Harding), Ngobese-Sibisi's Ward 20 in Alfred Duma Local Municipality (Ladysmith) and Mbongo's Ward 6 in Newcastle Local Municipality.

Although a few leaders and councillors from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the National Freedom Party were killed during this period, most attacks were ANC-related,...