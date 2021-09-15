Mozambique: Rwandan Dissidents Fearful After Prominent Critic of President Kagame Gunned Down in Maputo

analysis

Millionaire businessman Revocant Karemangingo was gunned down in broad daylight in his car by gunmen using automatic weapons as he returned home from one of his businesses in the capital's outlying Matola suburb.

The murder of a prominent critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Maputo on Monday has confirmed fears of other Rwanda dissidents that the presence of Rwanda's troops in Mozambique is helping it to get at its own political enemies.

A member of Rwanda's majority Hutu ethnic group and an outspoken critic of Kagame, he had moved to Mozambique decades ago and was vice-president of the Association of Rwandan Refugees in Mozambique.

Etienne Mutabazi, South Africa-based spokesperson for the opposition Rwanda National Congress (RNC), told Daily Maverick that Karemangingo's murder appeared to have justified the concerns which the Rwandan opposition community in exile expressed when Rwandan troops moved into Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province in July to fight Islamic State-linked insurgents.

"They came allegedly to fight against Islamic insurgents. However, at the time we...