South Africa Must Object - Public Protector Is Wasting State Funds With Hopeless Legal Appeals

14 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

It took just two sentences for the Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to appeal against the overturning of her report on the decision to grant early retirement to SARS official Ivan Pillay. This is the latest in a series of court smackdowns for the Public Protector which are becoming too numerous to count - and too expensive to tally.

How many times do you have to be told by the courts that you've got it wrong? If you are Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, that quantum is still unknown.

Mkhwebane's latest court defeat, handed down by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, was dealt with in just one paragraph.

The Public Protector's application to appeal against the overturning of her 2019 report on the early retirement granted to SARS official Ivan Pillay was deemed by the court to have "no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal, and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard". No arguments were heard by the court.

Mkhwebane's report found that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had unlawfully approved Pillay's early retirement at the revenue collector and then retained Pillay's services. She concluded that...

