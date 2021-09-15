South Africa: Corpses Piled in Trucks a Sign of Covid Times - Undertakers

The transport of bodies en masse in refrigerated trucks will continue as backlogs at crematoriums in Cape Town leave families of some of the dead with few options if they seek a speedy cremation.

The alarm was first sounded in the early hours of Saturday, 11 September, when a truck was pulled over at a weighbridge on the N2 near Somerset West. Inside, traffic officials discovered corpses en route to Despatch in the Eastern Cape.

Initial reports from the Department of Health and the SA Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the driver of the truck was legally transporting the bodies and had a permit to do so.

And while the SAPS indicated that 106 bodies were inside the truck, Maverick Citizen established on Tuesday that 95 bodies were in fact being transported.

The SAPS and health department officials on the scene had determined that the truck was overloaded and ordered that eight bodies be removed. The driver was then allowed to continue with the remaining 87 bodies.

Maverick Citizen caught up with Fredelene Knowles at her home in gang-ravaged Tafelsig. Knowles is a central figure behind a thriving business, Funerals Direct, which transports corpses to the Eastern Cape for cremation....