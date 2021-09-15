South Africa: What Have You Done for Me Lately? Expect Very Little or Nothing From the ANC in the 2021 Local Elections

opinion

Experience is no guarantee of anything. You can do 10 specific things a day for 10 years, and be profoundly experienced at just that. Being hard-working is also meaningless. You can work hard at being bad, mediocre while being unimaginative and blinded by revolutionary rhetoric.

Having started the conversation on "who to elect" in this year's local government election (LGE21) last week, I want to start laying out the options; the parties that will contest the election; and why voters should or should not care or even vote for them. We can start at the top, so to speak, with the national governing party, the ANC, which dominates most local governments in the country.

It is necessary to (re)state at the outset that voters may cast their ballots for anyone or any party of their choice. It is important to bear in mind, though, that the LGE21 is where the rubber hits the road. It is about where and how you live. It is about whether you have running water or a reliable supply of electricity and a functioning sewerage system. It is about whether your streets are cleaned and whether rubbish is collected regularly. It is about the availability...