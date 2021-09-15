South Africa: What Have You Done for Me Lately? Expect Very Little or Nothing From the ANC in the 2021 Local Elections

14 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

Experience is no guarantee of anything. You can do 10 specific things a day for 10 years, and be profoundly experienced at just that. Being hard-working is also meaningless. You can work hard at being bad, mediocre while being unimaginative and blinded by revolutionary rhetoric.

Having started the conversation on "who to elect" in this year's local government election (LGE21) last week, I want to start laying out the options; the parties that will contest the election; and why voters should or should not care or even vote for them. We can start at the top, so to speak, with the national governing party, the ANC, which dominates most local governments in the country.

It is necessary to (re)state at the outset that voters may cast their ballots for anyone or any party of their choice. It is important to bear in mind, though, that the LGE21 is where the rubber hits the road. It is about where and how you live. It is about whether you have running water or a reliable supply of electricity and a functioning sewerage system. It is about whether your streets are cleaned and whether rubbish is collected regularly. It is about the availability...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X